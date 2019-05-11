https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-4-Indians-3-12-innings-13837487.php
Athletics 4, Indians 3, 12 innings,
|Cleveland
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Profar 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Naquin rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Lureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Plwecki c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Phegley c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Totals
|42
|3
|10
|2
|Totals
|41
|4
|10
|3
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|100
|000—3
|Oakland
|110
|001
|000
|001—4
DP_Cleveland 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Oakland 11. 2B_C.Gonzalez (1), Bauers (5), Naquin (6), Plawecki (4), Semien (9), Grossman (4). HR_M.Chapman (10), Laureano (4). SB_Kipnis (2), Grossman (4). CS_Ramirez (2). SF_Lindor (2). S_L.Martin (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Anderson
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Otero
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Clippard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Perez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wittgren
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand L,2-2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Montas
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Trivino BS,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Treinen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria W,1-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Anderson (Olson). WP_Montas, Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:41. A_36,913 (46,765).
