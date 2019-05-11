Cleveland Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lindor ss 5 0 1 1 Semien ss 5 1 1 0
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 Profar 2b 6 0 1 0
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 1 2 1
C.Sntna 1b 5 0 1 0 Morales dh 3 0 0 0
C.Gnzal dh 3 1 1 0 Pinder ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Luplow ph-dh 2 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Bauers lf 5 1 1 1 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0
Naquin rf 5 0 2 0 Lureano cf 5 1 1 1
Plwecki c 5 1 1 0 Grssman lf 3 1 1 0
L.Mrtin cf 4 0 1 0 Phegley c 5 0 3 1
Totals 42 3 10 2 Totals 41 4 10 3
Cleveland 020 000 100 000—3
Oakland 110 001 000 001—4

DP_Cleveland 2, Oakland 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Oakland 11. 2B_C.Gonzalez (1), Bauers (5), Naquin (6), Plawecki (4), Semien (9), Grossman (4). HR_M.Chapman (10), Laureano (4). SB_Kipnis (2), Grossman (4). CS_Ramirez (2). SF_Lindor (2). S_L.Martin (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Anderson 3 3 2 2 3 3
Otero 2 2 0 0 0 0
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 2 0
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 0
Perez 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Wittgren 2 0 0 0 0 2
Hand L,2-2 0 1 1 1 0 0
Oakland
Montas 6 8 2 2 1 7
Trivino BS,1 1 2 1 1 1 0
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 2
Treinen 2 0 0 0 0 0
Soria W,1-2 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Anderson (Olson). WP_Montas, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_3:41. A_36,913 (46,765).