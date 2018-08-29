Athletics 4, Astros 3

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 5 0 1 1 Sprnger cf 3 0 1 0 Pinder lf 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 2 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 1 0 0 M.Gnzal lf 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 1 3 White 1b 4 1 1 1 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel dh 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 1 1 0 Lureano cf 3 1 2 0 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 32 3 6 3

Oakland 003 000 001—4 Houston 010 020 000—3

LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 4. 2B_Martini (7), Bregman (42). HR_M.Olson (24). SB_Laureano (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Jackson 4 2-3 4 3 2 2 4 Kelley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 1 Familia W,8-4 1 2 0 0 0 2 Treinen S,33-37 1 0 0 0 0 1 Houston Morton 4 2-3 3 3 3 4 3 Harris 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rondon 1 0 0 0 1 1 Osuna L,1-2 1 2 1 1 1 2

HBP_by Morton (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:21. A_33,136 (41,168).