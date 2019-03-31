https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Athletics-4-Angels-2-13729639.php
Athletics 4, Angels 2
|Los Angeles
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cozart 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Bourjos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020—2
|Oakland
|002
|200
|00x—4
E_Profar (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Cozart (1), Trout (2). HR_Canha (1). SF_Trout (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Pena L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Ramirez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Anderson
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|Anderson W,1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Wendelken
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Treinen S,1-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Pena (Chapman).
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:42. A_16,051 (46,765).
