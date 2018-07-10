Athletics 2, Astros 0

Oakland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Du.Fwlr cf 5 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 2 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 2 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 3 2 M.Gnzal ss 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Tcker lf 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 4 0 1 0 Fdrwicz c 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 30 0 5 0

Oakland 000 000 110—2 Houston 000 000 000—0

DP_Oakland 1, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Houston 5. HR_Piscotty (10).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Montas W,5-2 6 3 0 0 2 2 Trivino H,10 2 0 0 0 0 3 Treinen S,23-25 1 2 0 0 0 2 Houston Cole 6 3 0 0 3 11 Peacock L,1-4 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Harris 1 0 1 1 2 1 Smith 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Montas, Cole.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:56. A_28,301 (41,168).