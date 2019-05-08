Atheltics' Fiers pitching no-hitter thru 6 innings vs Reds

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mike Fiers of the Oakland Athletics is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

Fiers has thrown 92 pitches Tuesday night in Oakland. He has struck out five.

In 2015, Fiers pitched a no-hitter for Houston against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fiers has retired 18 of the 19 Cincinnati hitters he's faced. The Reds' only baserunner came with two outs in the fourth when Jesse Winker reached on an error by Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, who was in a defensive shift.

The A's backed Fiers with two outstanding defensive plays. Second baseman Jurickson Profar made a diving catch on Kyle Farmer's popup into short right field and center fielder Ramon Laureano made a leaping catch at the fence to rob Joey Votto of extra baxses.

The A's lead 1-0.

