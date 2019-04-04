Astros manager, hitting coach by ejected by home plate ump

Umpire Ron Kulpa walks away after ejecting Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, right, who is escorted off the field by bench coach Joe Espada during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and hitting coach Alex Cintron have been ejected after consecutive pitches at Texas.

Cintron apparently questioned a low strike called on Tyler White in the second inning Wednesday night. When plate umpire Ron Kulpa looked toward the dugout, Hinch came out. After the next pitch, also a strike, Cintron was still chirping at the rail of the dugout and was tossed.

One pitch later, Hinch was ejected and then came out of the dugout for a heated argument with Kulpa. Hinch was pulled away by bench coach Joe Espada, who took over as the acting manager.

In the bottom of the first, the Astros and starter Gerrit Cole were upset with a 2-2 fastball to Joey Gallo that was called a ball. Gallo eventually drew a two-out walk, but didn't score.

