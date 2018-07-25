Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2





























Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 Houston Astros' Alex Bregman watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Houston Astros' Alex Bregman watches his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 2 of 8 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws ti a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws ti a Houston Astros batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 3 of 8 Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 4 of 8 Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after giving up an RBI-single to Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after giving up an RBI-single to Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 5 of 8 Houston Astros' George Springer, left, congratulates Alex Bregman as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. less Houston Astros' George Springer, left, congratulates Alex Bregman as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Anderson during the first inning of a ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 6 of 8 Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra follows through on an RBI-single off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra follows through on an RBI-single off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 7 of 8 Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez celebrates as he scores on a single by Gerardo Parra off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. less Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez celebrates as he scores on a single by Gerardo Parra off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 8 of 8 Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez watches his RBI-double off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Colorado Rockies' Carlos Gonzalez watches his RBI-double off Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Astros erupt for 6 runs in 10th, beat Rockies 8-2 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Tony Kemp lined a go-ahead single off closer Wade Davis as part of a six-run 10th inning and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Kemp's one-out hit brought in Josh Reddick, who led off the inning with a single to center that Charlie Blackmon misplayed and had bounce by him. A hustling Reddick wound up on third and set the stage.

Davis (0-3) later surrendered a two-run triple to pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker and a two-run homer to George Springer as the Astros beat the Rockies for the seventh straight time in a streak that dates to 2013. Davis was charged with five runs.

Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single during an inning in which Houston had seven hits.

Hector Rondon (2-2) pitched a clean ninth to earn the win, with Brad Peacock finishing the 10th.

The Rockies trailed 2-0 going into the seventh and had two hits off starter Gerrit Cole before solving the All-Star right-hander. Nolan Arenado led off with a double and Carlos Gonzalez brought him in with another double. Gerardo Parra tied the game on a single to right-center. That was it for Cole, who was replaced by reliever Collin McHugh. He ended the jam by getting Garrett Hampson to line into a double play.

Alex Bregman provided the offense in the opening inning with his 21st homer. And while technically it was his first homer since July 13, the third baseman did hit one out in the 10th inning of the All-Star Game last week, which helped send the AL to the win and led to Bregman picking up MVP honors.

Bregman's liner to left came after Springer reached on an error by All-Star shortstop Trevor Story to begin a game that was delayed an hour by weather.

Cole pitched masterfully into the seventh before running out of steam. He struck out nine.

Tyler Anderson settled down after rough start, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing two runs, one earned. He retired the last 11 batters he faced.

The left-hander's pickoff move bailed him out of several tight spots. He froze Jose Altuve, who didn't even try to scramble back to first, and also got a diving Reddick.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa (back) is hitting off a tee, doing some running, playing catch and asking to take grounders. "It's another good step forward," manager A.J. Hinch said. ... C Brian McCann (knee) has been doing more cardio work, but not "doing anything on the field," Hinch said. "He's working hard and making progress."

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis (blister) will soon throw a bullpen session. He left a rehab start over the weekend after 70 pitches with a blister issue. ... LHP Chris Rusin was placed on the DL with left plantar fasciitis.

CATCH AND RELEASE

There's nothing fishy about this: Blackmon, Chris Iannetta and several other Rockies players spent Monday's time off reeling in trout.

"Being in the mountains in Colorado by the side of a river with the water rushing by you and being able to fish, pretty good off day for me," Iannetta said.

The catch of the day belonged to lefty Sam Howard .

"Sam caught a monster," said Iannetta, who left the game in the eighth after being hit by a pitch on his right arm. "The thing looks like a mutant. Definitely fun to see him hook something that big."

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (11-2, 2.96 ERA) makes his ninth career start against Colorado on Wednesday. He's 2-2 with a 4.53 ERA versus the Rockies.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (8-7, 5.44) allowed one run over 7 1/3 innings against Seattle on July 14 in his return to the rotation. Gray, the team's opening day starter who was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque to hone his mechanics, has never started against Houston.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball