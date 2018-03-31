HoustonTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Sprnger rf4011Andrus ss3321
Bregman 3b5000Gallo 1b4000
Altuve 2b5241Beltre 3b3011
Fisher lf0000Profar 3b0000
Correa ss5242Mazara rf4021
Ma.Gnza lf-2b3012Choo dh3000
Gattis dh4110Odor 2b4000
J.Davis 1b5000Centeno c4000
B.McCnn c4221Rbinson lf3000
Mrsnick cf5212Tocci cf4000
Totals409149Totals32353
Houston031011210—9
Texas001001010—3

LOB_Houston 9, Texas 6. 2B_Springer (1), Correa (2), Ma.Gonzalez (1), Gattis (2), Beltre (2). HR_Correa (1), Marisnick (2), Andrus (1). SF_Ma.Gonzalez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
McCullers W,1-051-3422110
Harris2-300001
Sipp12-311122
McHugh11-300010
Texas
Moore L,0-1474406
Gardewine121100
Chavez243301
Diekman1-301121
Leclerc2-310000
Bush100021

WP_Moore 2, Bush.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_36,892 (49,115).