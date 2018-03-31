https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-9-Rangers-3-12796606.php
Astros 9, Rangers 3
Published 7:46 pm, Saturday, March 31, 2018
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Andrus ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|Beltre 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Fisher lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Profar 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|4
|2
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ma.Gnza lf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Centeno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Rbinson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Tocci cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|40
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Houston
|031
|011
|210—9
|Texas
|001
|001
|010—3
LOB_Houston 9, Texas 6. 2B_Springer (1), Correa (2), Ma.Gonzalez (1), Gattis (2), Beltre (2). HR_Correa (1), Marisnick (2), Andrus (1). SF_Ma.Gonzalez (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|McCullers W,1-0
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|10
|Harris
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sipp
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|McHugh
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Texas
|Moore L,0-1
|4
|7
|4
|4
|0
|6
|Gardewine
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chavez
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Leclerc
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
WP_Moore 2, Bush.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:19. A_36,892 (49,115).
