Astros 8, Rangers 7
Published 6:32 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
|Houston
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger cf-rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Choo lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|DShelds cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Beltre dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Gattis dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Profar ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|T.Kemp lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gallo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|7
|Totals
|41
|7
|16
|6
|Houston
|240
|000
|101—8
|Texas
|022
|020
|010—7
E_Profar (11), Bregman (9). DP_Houston 1, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 6, Texas 10. 2B_Altuve (16), Gurriel 2 (15), Mazara (14), Kiner-Falefa (9). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_Springer (14), Gurriel (2). SB_Altuve (10), C.Perez (1). CS_Altuve (2). S_C.Perez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Keuchel
|4
|1-3
|13
|6
|5
|0
|3
|Sipp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giles
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Harris W,2-3 BS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Rondon S,3-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Texas
|Moore
|3
|9
|6
|5
|1
|0
|Chavez
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Diekman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kela L,3-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
HBP_by Keuchel (Odor). WP_Kela.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:09. A_30,251 (49,115).
