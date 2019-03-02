https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-8-Mets-7-13658353.php
Astros 8, Mets 7
|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|J.McNil lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ritchie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Blnco lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Altve 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|J.Rojas pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Liriano rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ro.Cano 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alcntra 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|W.Ramos c
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Alvarez pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sanchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chrinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jones pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|AJ.Reed 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pizzano 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|G.Stbbs c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Al.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myfield ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Espnosa ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|D.Fsher rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gimenez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R.Dwson pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|8
|9
|6
|Totals
|33
|7
|6
|7
|Houston
|100
|220
|300—8
|New York
|100
|050
|001—7
E_Rojas (3), Liriano (1), Espinosa (1). LOB_Houston 9, New York 3. 2B_Alvarez (1). HR_Reed (1), Fisher (1), Conforto (1), Ramos (1). SB_Springer 2 (3), Altuve (1). CS_Stubbs (1), Dawson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Guduan H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Whitley W, 1-0
|3
|3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Bielak S, 1-1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|New York
|Syndergaard
|2 2-3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4
|Flexen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Familia
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Diaz H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Gagnon L, 0-2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Santiago
|BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Familia (Bregman), Gagnon (Alvarez).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Jerry Meals; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, David Rackley.
T_3:11. A_6,317
