Astros 7, White Sox 1

Houston Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger cf-rf 4 2 1 0 Moncada 2b 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 1 A.Grcia rf 4 0 2 0 Correa ss 2 1 2 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 0 0 Dlmnico lf 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 1 W.Cstll c 3 0 1 0 Ma.Gnza 1b 5 0 1 2 Dvidson dh 4 1 1 0 Gattis dh 5 1 1 2 Y.Sanch 3b 2 0 2 1 Stassi c 4 0 1 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Fisher lf 2 0 0 0 L.Grcia cf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick ph-cf 3 1 1 0 Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 31 1 9 1

Houston 000 010 501—7 Chicago 010 000 000—1

DP_Houston 4. LOB_Houston 11, Chicago 7. 2B_Springer (8), Ma.Gonzalez (5), Davidson (2), Y.Sanchez (3). HR_Gattis (1). SF_Correa (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston McCullers W,3-1 6 8 1 1 1 3 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1 Giles 1 0 0 0 0 1 Devenski 1 0 0 0 1 0 Chicago Lopez 5 4 1 1 4 2 Infante 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bummer L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 Rondon 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 Jones 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Avilan 1 0 0 0 1 0 Santiago 1 2 1 1 0 2

Bummer pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by McCullers (Castillo), by McCullers (Sanchez). WP_Lopez, Rondon.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:20. A_17,167 (40,615).