Astros 6, Yankees 3

New York Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Gardner cf 3 1 0 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 0 1 2 Judge rf 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 Voit 1b 4 2 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 G.Sanch dh 4 0 2 2 A.Diaz pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 0 0 Brntley dh 5 1 3 1 LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 C.Frzer lf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b-3b 3 1 1 1 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 0 2 0 Romine c 3 0 1 0 R.Chrns c 3 1 1 0 T.Kemp lf 3 1 0 0 Mrsnick cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 33 6 11 6

New York 100 002 000—3 Houston 011 000 13x—6

E_Gardner (1). DP_New York 1, Houston 1. LOB_New York 4, Houston 10. 2B_G.Sanchez (1), Springer (2), Bregman (3), Brantley 2 (3). HR_Voit (3), Altuve (3). SB_Correa (1). SF_Altuve (1), Gurriel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Loaisiga 3 4 2 2 2 5 Tarpley 1 1 0 0 0 0 Cessa 1 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Holder BS,1 1 2 1 1 0 1 Green L,0-2 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 Kahnle 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Houston Cole 7 4 3 3 3 6 Rondon W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Osuna S,4-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Loaisiga.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:15. A_31,009 (41,168).