Astros 6, Red Sox 3

Houston Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 5 1 2 0 Betts rf 4 1 3 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 5 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 3 2 2 0 J.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 2 Correa ss 3 0 0 1 Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 1 White dh 3 1 1 1 Mreland 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 1 Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 Reddick lf 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 Mldnado c 2 0 0 0 Leon c 2 0 0 0 T.Kemp ph 1 0 1 2 Holt ph 1 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 1 0 1 0 C.Vazqz c 0 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 Devers ph 1 0 0 0 Swihart c 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 1 0 0 Totals 35 6 10 5 Totals 34 3 8 3

Houston 000 000 330—6 Boston 100 100 100—3

DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 5, Boston 9. 2B_Bregman (48), Gurriel (30), T.Kemp (14). HR_Bogaerts (20). CS_Benintendi (3). SF_Correa (11), J.Martinez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole 6 5 2 2 2 8 McHugh H,9 1-3 0 1 1 1 1 Pressly W,2-1 BS,6 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Rondon H,7 1 2 0 0 0 2 Osuna S,14-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 Boston Price 6 1-3 2 2 2 2 10 Brasier BS,1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Kelly L,4-2 1 4 3 3 0 1 Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 1

WP_Cole, Pressly, Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:38. A_36,930 (37,731).