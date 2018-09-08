https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-6-Red-Sox-3-13214080.php
Astros 6, Red Sox 3
|Houston
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sprnger rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|J.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|White dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Holt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|C.Vazqz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swihart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Houston
|000
|000
|330—6
|Boston
|100
|100
|100—3
DP_Houston 1, Boston 1. LOB_Houston 5, Boston 9. 2B_Bregman (48), Gurriel (30), T.Kemp (14). HR_Bogaerts (20). CS_Benintendi (3). SF_Correa (11), J.Martinez (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Cole
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|McHugh H,9
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pressly W,2-1 BS,6
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rondon H,7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Osuna S,14-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Price
|6
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|10
|Brasier BS,1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kelly L,4-2
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Thornburg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Cole, Pressly, Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, James Hoye; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:38. A_36,930 (37,731).
