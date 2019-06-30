Astros 6, Mariners 1

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 Sprnger cf-rf 4 1 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 3 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 5 1 3 1 Do.Sntn rf 3 0 2 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 Vglbach 1b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 2 3 Narvaez dh 4 0 1 0 White 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 2 0 T.Bckhm 2b 3 0 1 0 Stassi c 4 1 1 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 Straw ss 4 0 1 0 D.Moore lf 3 0 0 0 Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 Mrsnick cf 1 1 1 2 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 35 6 12 6

Seattle 100 000 000—1 Houston 201 000 03x—6

E_Do.Santana (10). DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Houston 9. 2B_Alvarez (4), Stassi (1). 3B_Bregman (1). HR_J.Crawford (3). CS_D.Moore (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gonzales L,9-7 5 6 3 3 3 5 M.Wright 3 6 3 2 1 1 Houston G.Cole W,8-5 7 5 1 1 1 10 McHugh H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Pressly H,20 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 James 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:52. A_32,485 (41,168).