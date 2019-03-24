Houston Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sprnger rf 4 0 1 2 J.Alfro c 2 0 1 0
R.Dwson pr 1 1 0 0 Gerrero rf 2 0 0 0
J.Altve 2b 4 1 2 2 Grndrsn lf 3 0 0 0
Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Ramirez lf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 Andrson 3b 3 0 0 0
Reddick dh 2 0 0 0 Marrero 3b 1 0 0 0
Getzman ph 1 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 3 0 0 0
Chrinos c 3 0 0 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 0 0
M.Stssi c 1 0 0 0 G.Coper rf 2 0 1 0
Ab.Toro 3b 4 0 2 0 S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0
Myfield ss 4 1 1 0 Brinson cf 3 0 1 0
To.Kemp cf 4 1 1 0 M.Rojas ss 2 0 0 0
Machado ss 1 0 0 0
J.Urena sp 1 0 0 0
C.Smith rp 1 0 0 0
Glloway ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 5 10 5 Totals 30 0 3 0
Houston 000 100 040—5
Miami 000 000 000—0

LOB_Houston 5, Miami 3. 2B_Springer (2), Altuve (1), Brantley (1), Toro (4), Kemp (2), Brinson (1). HR_Altuve (1). CS_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander W, 2-1 4 2 0 0 0 9
Osuna H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rondon H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
James 1 1 0 0 0 1
Deetz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Urena 3 0 0 0 0 2
Smith L, 2-1 4 1-3 8 5 5 1 6
Brice 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Moran 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Javerro January.

T_2:28. A_4,234