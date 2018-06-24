https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-4-Royals-3-12-innings-13020972.php
Astros 4, Royals 3, 12 innings,
Published 11:24 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
|Kansas City
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|R.Hrrra rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|S.Perez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Mondesi pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Gattis dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Goins 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.McCnn c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|40
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|39
|4
|8
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|300
|000
|000—3
|Houston
|000
|200
|001
|001—4
E_Peacock (1), A.Escobar (7), Goins (1). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Kansas City 3, Houston 12. 2B_Altuve (21). HR_H.Dozier (4), Gurriel (3). CS_Mondesi (1). SF_Correa (7), Gattis (4). S_Reddick (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Kennedy
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Peralta H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Maurer BS,3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Smith
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Grimm L,1-3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Houston
|McCullers
|6
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
|Peacock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sipp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Devenski
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|McHugh W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Peacock pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_McCullers, Kennedy.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:55. A_40,028 (41,168).
