Boston Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Chavis 2b 4 0 0 0 Sprnger rf 3 0 0 1
Betts rf 4 0 2 0 Kemp lf 0 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0
Pearce 1b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Mreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 A.Diaz 2b 3 1 1 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 2 1 0 0
E.Nunez 3b 4 0 1 0 Reddick lf-rf 4 1 1 0
Leon c 2 0 0 0 White dh 3 0 0 0
C.Vazqz ph 1 1 1 1 Mrsnick cf 4 1 2 2
Brdly J cf 4 1 1 1
Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 4 4 3
Boston 000 001 011—3
Houston 011 200 00x—4

E_Bogaerts 2 (4), Pearce (3). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Boston 6, Houston 8. 2B_Betts (14). HR_Bogaerts (9), C.Vazquez (7), Bradley Jr. (3), Marisnick (6). SF_Springer (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale L,1-6 6 3 4 2 2 5
Walden 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hembree 1 0 0 0 3 1
Houston
Miley W,5-2 6 4 1 1 2 8
Harris H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly H,11 1 2 1 1 1 3
Osuna S,13-13 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Sale.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Scott Barry; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:48. A_35,606 (41,168).