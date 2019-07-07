https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-4-Angels-0-14076609.php
Astros 4, Angels 0
|Los Angeles
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sprnger rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Bour 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Prker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|Houston
|000
|111
|10x—4
DP_Houston 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 8. 2B_Ohtani (9), Bregman (14), Alvarez (6), White (13). HR_Gurriel (13).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney L,1-3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Cahill
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|L.Garcia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|G.Cole W,9-5
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, John Libka.
T_2:44. A_39,470 (41,168).
