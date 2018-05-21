Astros 3, Indians 1

Cleveland Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 4 0 0 0 Brntley lf 4 1 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 0 Jose.Rm 3b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 Encrnco dh 3 0 0 1 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 1 Me.Cbrr rf 3 0 0 0 Gurriel dh 4 1 2 0 Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 0 Ma.Gnza 1b 2 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 1 1 2 G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0 T.Kemp lf 2 0 1 0 Totals 30 1 3 1 Totals 31 3 9 3

Cleveland 000 000 001—1 Houston 000 000 21x—3

E_Alonso (3). DP_Cleveland 1. LOB_Cleveland 4, Houston 6. 2B_Brantley (11), Reddick (6), Gurriel (12). HR_B.McCann (4). SB_Altuve (3). S_Ma.Gonzalez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco L,5-3 7 2-3 8 3 3 1 6 Olson 0 1 0 0 0 0 Allen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Houston McCullers W,6-2 7 1 0 0 2 8 Harris H,6 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Devenski H,9 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Giles S,8-8 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:48. A_30,770 (41,168).