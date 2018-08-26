Astros 3, Angels 1

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 1 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 4 0 1 0 Correa ss 4 0 1 2 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf 4 0 1 1 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 R.Rvera c 3 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 1 1 0 F.Arcia ph 0 0 0 0 Stassi c 2 1 0 0 J.Marte 1b 2 1 0 0 Sprnger ph 1 0 0 0 Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 Mldnado c 0 0 0 0 Ward 3b 2 0 1 0 T.Kemp cf 3 0 0 0 Yng Jr. lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 7 3 Totals 30 1 4 1

Houston 003 000 000—3 Los Angeles 000 010 000—1

DP_Houston 2. LOB_Houston 5, Los Angeles 6. CS_Altuve (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Valdez W,2-0 5 2 1 1 3 3 Peacock H,9 2 1 0 0 0 3 Rondon H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2 Osuna S,11-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Pena L,1-4 6 5 3 3 2 5 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 0 1 Parker 1 1 0 0 0 2 Robles 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Osuna (Arcia). WP_Valdez 3.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:54. A_37,530 (45,050).