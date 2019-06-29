https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-2-Mariners-1-10-innings-14060467.php
Astros 2, Mariners 1, 10 innings,
|Seattle
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sprnger dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman ss-3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Vglbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|T.Bckhm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Straw pr-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Au.Nola 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Mrsnick cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000
|0—1
|Houston
|000
|000
|010
|1—2
LOB_Seattle 8, Houston 11. 2B_R.Chirinos (12). HR_Au.Nola (1), Gurriel (8), Reddick (10). SB_Straw (4). S_M.Smith (1), Marisnick (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Carasiti
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milone
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gearrin H,10
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Austin.Adams H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass BS,3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Festa L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Houston
|Miley
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|James
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Harris W,2-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by James (M.Smith). WP_Miley.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:27. A_32,828 (41,168).
