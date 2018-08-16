Astros 12, Rockies 1

Colorado Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 1 1 Hampson cf 1 0 0 0 M.Gnzal lf 3 1 0 0 LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Fisher cf 1 0 0 0 C.Gnzal rf 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 2b 3 3 2 2 Wolters lf 1 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 1 3 Arenado dh 3 0 2 0 White 1b 4 2 2 4 Story ss 3 0 1 1 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Valaika ss 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker rf 1 0 1 0 Dahl lf-rf 3 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 2 3 2 Desmond 1b 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 3 1 0 0 McMahon 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Kemp cf-lf 4 1 1 0 Innetta c 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 12 11 12

Colorado 000 100 000— 1 Houston 331 030 20x—12

DP_Colorado 1, Houston 1. LOB_Colorado 4, Houston 2. 2B_Bregman (38), Gurriel (26), Correa (17), T.Kemp (12). HR_Gurriel (7), White 2 (7), Gattis 2 (23). SB_Story (16). SF_Bregman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Anderson L,6-5 4 1-3 7 9 9 3 4 Musgrave 2 4 3 3 1 1 Rusin 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Houston Cole W,11-5 6 5 1 1 0 12 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 3 Harris 1 0 0 0 0 1 Perez 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:43. A_29,967 (41,168).