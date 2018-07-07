Astros 11, White Sox 4

Chicago Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 Sprnger cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Y.Sanch 3b 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 2 1 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 3 0 A.Grcia rf 4 1 1 2 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 2 Palka lf 4 1 1 1 Reddick rf-lf 4 1 2 1 Dvidson dh 4 0 0 0 Gattis dh 4 2 3 4 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 M.Gnzal ss 4 1 0 0 L.Grcia ss 3 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 5 1 2 2 Engel cf 3 1 1 0 T.Kemp lf 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 4 5 4 Totals 35 11 13 10

Chicago 000 001 003— 4 Houston 001 200 17x—11

E_A.Garcia (2). DP_Chicago 1, Houston 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Houston 9. 2B_Gattis (14), Federowicz (3). HR_A.Garcia (8), Palka (11), Gattis (18). SB_Reddick (5), T.Kemp (4). SF_Gurriel (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lopez L,4-6 4 2-3 6 3 3 5 2 Volstad 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Avilan 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Santiago 1 5 7 6 1 1 Houston McCullers W,10-3 7 3 1 1 0 12 Peacock S,2-4 2 2 3 3 1 1

HBP_by McCullers (Smith), by Lopez (Bregman), by Volstad (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:55. A_38,153 (41,168).