Astros 11, Twins 0

Houston Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 5 2 2 2 Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 2 0 0 0 White 1b 2 1 1 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 1 1 1 Cave ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 5 2 3 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 0 2 3 C.Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Kemp pr-2b 1 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 1 0 Reddick dh 5 0 3 1 Adranza 3b 2 0 0 0 A.Diaz 1b-2b-ss 4 0 0 1 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 R.Chrns c 4 1 1 0 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 2 1 2 Totals 42 11 15 10 Totals 29 0 3 0

Houston 001 024 040—11 Minnesota 000 000 000— 0

E_J.Polanco (4), C.Cron (2). DP_Houston 1. LOB_Houston 12, Minnesota 7. 2B_Springer (7), Altuve (3), Brantley (7), Correa (9), Kepler (5). HR_Springer (9), Bregman (5), Marisnick (2). SB_Marisnick (1). SF_Correa (1), A.Diaz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Cole W,2-4 7 1 0 0 3 11 James 1 1 0 0 2 1 Devenski 1 1 0 0 0 0 Minnesota Pineda L,2-2 5 9 5 5 1 2 Magill 2 3 2 2 0 3 Mejia 1-3 1 4 3 3 1 Harper 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Romero 1 1 0 0 1 2

Pineda pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Pineda (Marisnick). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chris Segal; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:18. A_12,181 (38,649).