Astros 11, Marlins 5

Miami Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Rddle ss 2 0 0 0 Sprnger cf 2 0 0 0 J.Dnand ss 2 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 2 1 1 Andrson 3b 2 0 0 1 J.Altve dh 2 0 0 0 J.Nlson pr 1 0 1 1 AJ.Reed ph 2 1 2 3 Is.Diaz 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Dwson pr 1 0 0 0 Brigman 2b 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 0 0 0 0 O'Brien rf 2 1 0 0 Ab.Toro 3b 3 1 1 2 T.Pmpey rf 1 0 0 0 Brntley lf 2 0 0 0 Brinson cf 2 0 1 0 J.Rojas 2b 2 1 1 0 Gerrero pr 0 0 0 0 C.Crrea ss 2 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 3 0 1 1 Myfield ss 2 0 0 0 J.Twine ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 0 1 0 G.Coper 1b 3 0 0 0 Alvarez ph 1 0 0 1 Rynolds 1b 1 0 0 0 G.Stbbs c 1 1 1 1 Au.Dean lf 2 1 1 0 Reddick rf 1 0 0 0 B.Mller lf 1 1 1 0 D.Fsher pr 2 1 0 0 Seymour ph 1 0 0 0 Chrinos c 1 1 1 1 Holaday c 1 2 1 0 T.Jones pr 2 1 0 0 S.Chvez c 1 0 0 0 Al.Diaz 2b 2 1 1 1 Hrnndez ph 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker lf 1 1 0 0 Totals 31 5 6 3 Totals 33 11 9 10

Miami 002 110 100—5 Houston 001 072 10x—11

E_Dunand (1), Correa (2). DP_Miami 1, Houston 1. LOB_Miami 5, Houston 5. 2B_Dean (2), Miller (2), Marisnick (1), Reed (1), Toro (1), Gurriel (3). HR_Stubbs (2), Chirinos (1). SB_Marisnick (2). CS_Brinson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Richards 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 4 Guerrero H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Steckenrider L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1-3 3 6 6 2 0 Brice BS, 0-2 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 Dugger 1 3 2 2 2 0 Meyer 1 1 1 1 0 1 Noesi 1 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Peacock 3 1 2 0 1 2 Bukauskas 1 1 1 1 2 2 Guduan W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 Valdez H, 1 3 3 1 1 1 2 McCurry 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Steckenrider (Chirinos), Guduan (Anderson).

WP_Brice, Guduan.

Umpires_Home, Javerro January; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:04. A_2,562