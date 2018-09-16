https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Astros-10-Diamondbacks-4-13232897.php
Astros 10, Diamondbacks 4
|Arizona
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sprnger cf-rf
|5
|3
|4
|0
|Brito cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve 2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Straw pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chris.S c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J..Dvis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I.Vrgas ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzal lf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Gldschm 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|Owings 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dscalso dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|White dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gattis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|B.McCnn c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kvlehan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Kemp lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|34
|10
|12
|8
|Arizona
|000
|110
|011—
|4
|Houston
|011
|303
|20x—10
E_B.McCann (3), Bracho (1), Souza Jr. (3). DP_Arizona 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Houston 10. 2B_Descalso (20), K.Marte (25), Altuve (29). HR_E.Escobar (22), K.Marte (11), Reddick (14). SB_Altuve (16), Correa (3). SF_D.Peralta (2). S_M.Gonzalez (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Godley L,14-10
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|4
|6
|1
|Sherfy
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Bracho
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Lopez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|Morton W,15-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devenski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peacock
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Sherfy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Morton (Pollock), by Sherfy (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:17. A_38,345 (41,168).
