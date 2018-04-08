Anthony Davis outduels Kevin Durant, Pelicans beat Warriors





























Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday, right, drives against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday, right, drives against Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 2 of 8 New Orleans Pelicans' Darius Miller (21) looks to pass the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook, left, and David West (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less New Orleans Pelicans' Darius Miller (21) looks to pass the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook, left, and David West (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 3 of 8 New Orleans Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. New Orleans Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 4 of 8 New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 5 of 8 Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook, right, breaks the fall of New Orleans Pelicans' Cheick Diallo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook, right, breaks the fall of New Orleans Pelicans' Cheick Diallo (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 6 of 8 New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis (23) passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis (23) passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 7 of 8 New Orleans Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, left, lays up a shot over Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. New Orleans Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore, left, lays up a shot over Golden State Warriors' Quinn Cook during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 8 of 8 New Orleans Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic, right, drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. New Orleans Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic, right, drives the ball against Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 7, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Anthony Davis outduels Kevin Durant, Pelicans beat Warriors 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are fighting for their playoff lives. The Golden State Warriors just want to get back to full strength and defend their championship.

"Tonight we're playing a team that desperately needs to win," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "You can tell the teams around the league that have to win. They're getting after it. They're playing for their season. Our season begins next week."

Anthony Davis outdueled Kevin Durant down the stretch on the way to 34 points, and the Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak to Golden State with a 126-120 win over the Warriors on Saturday night.

Durant scored 19 of his 41 points in the third quarter to go with 10 rebounds and five assists. He made big 3-pointers with 6:39 remaining and at the 4:52 mark that got Golden State to 112-111, but the Pelicans kept answering.

The NBA Finals MVP made things more difficult after halftime on Davis, who also had 12 rebounds for the Pelicans while having his way with the Warriors' defense from the start.

The Pelicans beat the Warriors for the first time since April 7, 2015, in New Orleans, and at Oracle Arena for the first time since April 24, 2012.

"I just thought we played about as perfect as you have to play to beat them," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. "They're just such a great team. They just keep coming at you. We were never comfortable."

Durant also committed a costly late turnover that led to E'Twaun Moore's pullup jumper with 23.5 seconds left. KD lost the ball for another key steal less than a minute earlier but immediately got a rebound on the other end that led to Andre Iguodala's dunk on the other end to get Golden State to 121-119 with 1:01 left.

Quinn Cook, who has been an admirable fill-in for the injured Stephen Curry after his promotion from the G League, added 21 points with five 3-pointers in the Warriors' final regular-season home game.

This was primarily the KD and Davis show.

Davis shot 13 for 24, while Nikola Mirotic made four quick 3-pointers and six in all on the way to 28 points. Jrue Holiday scored 25 and Rajon Rondo dished out 17 assists.

Durant tied the game on a layup just before halftime but Davis scored again to give him 19 points on 9-for-14 shooting in the first half. New Orleans led 67-65 after sizzling shooting by both teams — 59.6 by the Pelicans to 57.4 for Golden State and seven 3-pointers apiece.

Draymond Green just missed a triple-double for the Warriors, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had seven of Golden State's 17 turnovers.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: New Orleans had 39 assists, Moore adding seven. ... G Ian Clark missed his second straight game — this one against his former team — because of a sprained right ankle. ... New Orleans has given up 110 or more points in each of the last 11 regular-season meetings vs. the Warriors.

Warriors: Iguodala, who had been uncertain to play with a sore left knee, received a second-quarter technical. ... Golden State will go with a center by committee for now, with Kevon Looney earning the start Saturday. ... Shaun Livingston was out to rest his sore right knee. The Warriors had won their previous five regular-season home finales. ... Golden State dropped to 10-4 in the first game of back-to-backs. ... Warriors President and COO Rick Welts was honored for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

CURRY PROGRESS

Stephen Curry, dressed and with backpack on, hopped up and down a few times on his tender left knee in the locker room with a big grin alongside athletic trainer Chelsea Lane. They're going on the quick road trip to Phoenix.

Curry did some light work on the court then iced his injured left knee before the game while munching popcorn at his locker.

He's still a week from having his sprained knee re-evaluated and Kerr ruled him out for the first round of the playoffs.

"We'll talk a week from today," Kerr said. "There's nothing to report."

ROSTER MOVE

The Warriors waived forward Omri Casspi after the game. Casspi has been sidelined by an ankle injury and Golden State needed to clear a roster spot in order to make room for Cook to be on the playoff roster.

CLOSE RACE

The Pelicans had a four-day break and dropped from fourth place to eighth in the Western Conference standings.

That's how wild this final stretch has been and still could be.

"It's the craziest thing I've ever seen," Gentry said. "I've never seen anything like it."

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Clippers on Monday.

Warriors: At Phoenix on Sunday looking for a 15th straight victory vs. the Suns and playing their 14th and last back-to-back.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball