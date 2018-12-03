Anigwe tops 2K points; No. 15 Cal women dump CSU Northridge

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe scored 26 points — including California's first 12 — to lead the No. 15 Bears past Cal State Northridge 67-42 on Sunday night.

Anigwe became the third player in Cal basketball history — male or female — to reach 2,000 career points and the 20th in Pac-12 women's basketball history. She joins Collen Galloway (1978-81, 2,320 points) and Ashley Walker (2006-09, 2,142) on the list. Anigwe also grabbed 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double in as many games, and 48th overall.

Cal (7-0) held Channon Fluker to seven points and five rebounds. She entered the game averaging 25.1 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. The Bears led 31-28 at halftime and took control after the break, holding the Matadors (4-5) to 2-of-14 shooting in the third quarter and outscoring them 19-6. Kianna Smith scored 14 points for Cal.

De'Jionae Calloway paced Cal State Northridge with 13 points and Jordyn Jackson added 10.