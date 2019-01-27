Anigwe propels California past Colorado 80-60

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kristine Anigwe played just 20 minutes but still finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and California drubbed Colorado 80-60 on Sunday.

Anigwe has posted a double-double in every game this season for the Golden Bears (13-6, 4-4 Pac-12 Conference). The 6-foot-4 senior came into the game as the nation's leading rebounder at 15.2 per game and the sixth-leading scorer, averaging 22.6 per game.

Asha Thomas connected on all three of her 3-pointers and scored 15, while Jaelyn Brown and Kianna Smith scored 14 apiece. Cal, which picked up its first conference road win of the season, shot 53 percent from the floor and 79 percent from 3-point range (11 of 14). The Golden Bears shot better from distance than at the free-throw line where they made just 13 of 22 (59 percent).

Cal led by just four points after the first quarter but outscored the Buffs 27-13 in the second period to take a 49 to 31 lead into intermission. Colorado never made a run at the Bears in second half.

Mya Hollingshed topped Colorado (10-9, 0-8) with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting. The rest of the Buffaloes sank only 14 of 43 shots (32.5 percent). Alexis Robinson scored 14, but she hit just 4 of 14 shots.