Angels place Harvey on 10-day IL following rough outing

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Matt Harvey walks off the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Minnesota Twins' Jonathan Schoop during the second inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 23, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels placed Matt Harvey on the 10-day injured list with an upper back strain on Saturday, two days after what he deemed an "embarrassing" loss and one of the worst starts of his career.

Harvey allowed eight earned runs and gave up four homers in the Angels' 16-7 loss to the Twins on Thursday. The Twins tied a franchise record with eight home runs in the game.

Harvey signed a one-year, $11 million deal in the offseason but hasn't lived up to expectations.

He's 2-4 with a 7.50 ERA this season.

