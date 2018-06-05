https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-9-Royals-6-12967693.php
Angels 9, Royals 6
Published 1:57 am, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jay dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|S.Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Soler rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|A.Smmns ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|4
|2
|4
|1
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Briceno c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Almnt cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cowart pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Young rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hrmsllo rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|34
|9
|14
|8
|Kansas City
|120
|020
|100—6
|Los Angeles
|110
|013
|03x—9
E_A.Gordon (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Merrifield (18), Moustakas (15), Soler (16), H.Dozier (5). HR_S.Perez (10), Upton (13), J.Marte (3). SB_A.Escobar (3). SF_A.Simmons (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy
|5
|7
|4
|4
|3
|0
|McCarthy BS,2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hill L,1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Smith
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Tropeano
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez BS,1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bedrosian W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker S,4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
D.Duffy pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
WP_Tropeano, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:35. A_32,553 (45,050).
