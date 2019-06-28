https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-8-Athletics-3-14057749.php
Angels 8, Athletics 3
|Oakland
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|L Stlla 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|K.Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Lureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Grssman lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Tylor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|Oakland
|010
|100
|010—3
|Los Angeles
|025
|001
|00x—8
DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Grossman (14). HR_M.Olson (14), Laureano (13), Ohtani (10), K.Calhoun (17). CS_Rengifo (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Ta.Anderson L,0-3
|2
|2-3
|8
|7
|7
|1
|3
|Wang
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Schlitter
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brooks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|Canning W,3-4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|L.Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bard
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_by L.Garcia (K.Davis), by Brooks (Lucroy). WP_Ta.Anderson 2, Schlitter.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:46. A_40,231 (45,050).
