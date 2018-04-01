Los AngelesOakland
Cozart 2b5020Semien ss3000
Trout cf5121Lowrie 2b4000
Upton lf3111M.Olson 1b3100
Pujols dh5000K.Davis lf4000
K.Clhun rf4111Joyce dh3120
A.Smmns ss4132Pscotty rf3121
Vlbuena 3b4111M.Chpmn 3b3113
J.Marte 1b4131Lucroy c4000
Mldnado c3100Powell cf4000
Totals377137Totals31454
Los Angeles020020300—7
Oakland030000001—4

E_Powell (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Trout (3), Valbuena (1), J.Marte 2 (2). HR_M.Chapman (1). SF_Upton (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Ohtani W,1-0633316
Bedrosian100010
Wood100011
Parker1-321111
Middleton S,1-12-300010
Oakland
Gossett L,0-1464420
Petit110000
Buchter120001
Hatcher2-343200
Coulombe1-300001
Casilla200001

Gossett pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Middleton.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:07. A_14,644 (46,765).