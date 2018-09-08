https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-5-White-Sox-2-13214130.php
Angels 5, White Sox 2
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Grcia dh
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Marte 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Narvaez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Ward 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cowart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Briceno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Los Angeles
|004
|000
|100—5
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000—2
E_Ti.Anderson (16). DP_Los Angeles 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Chicago 6. 2B_Fletcher (16). HR_Ohtani (19), Simmons (11), A.Garcia (16). SF_Upton (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Pena W,2-4
|7
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Alvarez H,11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buttrey S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Rodon L,6-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bummer
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Gomez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_by Rodon (Trout), by Pena (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:55. A_18,236 (40,615).
