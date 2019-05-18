https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-5-Royals-2-13855662.php
Angels 5, Royals 2
|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|N.Lopez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cozart 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mondesi dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Dzier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|O'Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Owings ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Fltcher 3b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|4
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000—2
|Los Angeles
|031
|000
|10x—5
DP_Kansas City 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Kansas City 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_A.Gordon (13), Trout (9), K.Calhoun (9). SB_Mondesi 2 (17), A.Gordon (3), Trout (6). CS_Merrifield (5), Fletcher (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Keller L,2-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Lovelady
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Harvey W,2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Anderson H,3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Buttrey H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bedrosian H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robles S,5-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
M.Harvey pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
WP_Bedrosian 2.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:17. A_43,444 (45,050).
