Angels 4, Blue Jays 3
|Toronto
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bourjos lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drury rf-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|T.Hrnan lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bour 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|Toronto
|000
|120
|000—3
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|01x—4
E_Maile (2). DP_Toronto 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Los Angeles 4. 2B_T.Hernandez (3), Rengifo (2). HR_Drury (5), Goodwin (4), Lucroy (2). SB_Simmons (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Buchholz
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Gaviglio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tepera L,0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Canning
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Bedrosian
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buttrey W,2-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles S,2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Buchholz, Canning.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_2:56. A_38,797 (45,050).
