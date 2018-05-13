Angels 2, Twins 1

Minnesota Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi B.Dzier 2b 4 0 1 0 Cozart 3b 5 0 3 1 Kepler cf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 4 0 0 0 Trout ph-cf 1 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 1 Garver dh 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 Mrrison 1b 2 0 2 0 A.Smmns ss 3 0 0 0 Adranza pr-ss 1 1 1 0 Vlbuena 1b 4 0 1 0 Grssman rf 4 0 2 0 Kinsler 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Petit ss 2 0 0 0 Young cf-rf 3 1 0 0 Mauer ph-1b 1 0 1 1 Mldnado c 2 1 2 0 B.Wlson c 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 30 2 7 2

Minnesota 000 000 100—1 Los Angeles 000 010 001—2

E_F.Romero (1). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Grossman (8), Maldonado (6). SB_A.Simmons (4). S_Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Romero 5 4 1 1 3 6 Rogers 1 1 0 0 2 1 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 0 Duke L,2-2 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Los Angeles Ohtani 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 11 Bedrosian BS,3 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 Middleton 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 1 2 0 0 2 1 Parker W,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Rogers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Duke (Young). WP_Romero, Ohtani, Bedrosian.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:28. A_38,029 (45,050).