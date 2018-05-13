https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-2-Twins-1-12911341.php
Angels 2, Twins 1
Published 7:52 pm, Sunday, May 13, 2018
|Minnesota
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cozart 3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Kepler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza pr-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Vlbuena 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grssman rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kinsler 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Petit ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Young cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mauer ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Mldnado c
|2
|1
|2
|0
|B.Wlson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100—1
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|001—2
E_F.Romero (1). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 9, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Grossman (8), Maldonado (6). SB_A.Simmons (4). S_Maldonado (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Romero
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke L,2-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Ohtani
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Bedrosian BS,3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Middleton
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Parker W,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rogers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Duke (Young). WP_Romero, Ohtani, Bedrosian.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:28. A_38,029 (45,050).
