Angels 13, Tigers 0
|Los Angeles
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Fltcher lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|C.Stwrt ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Goodrum lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ro.Rdri 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bour 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Dixon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|H.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Greiner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|13
|16
|12
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|231
|001
|231—13
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—
|0
DP_Detroit 3. LOB_Los Angeles 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Simmons (12), K.Smith (4), Cozart (2), Goodrum (9), H.Castro (1), Greiner (3). 3B_Fletcher (2). HR_Pujols (6), Bour (4), K.Calhoun (9), La Stella 2 (9). SF_Trout (2), Cozart (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Bard
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pena W,2-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Bedrosian
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Carpenter L,0-1
|5
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Reininger
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Jimenez
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Garrett
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:44. A_16,404 (41,297).
