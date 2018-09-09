https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-12-White-Sox-3-13215543.php
Angels 12, White Sox 3
|Los Angeles
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Blash rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Fltcher 2b
|4
|3
|2
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Trout cf
|5
|3
|5
|5
|Palka lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrmsllo cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Dvidson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cordell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rondon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Fr 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|J.Marte ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cowart 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|F.Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|11
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|Los Angeles
|303
|000
|006—12
|Chicago
|101
|100
|000—
|3
E_Minaya (3), Ti.Anderson (17). DP_Los Angeles 3, Chicago 3. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B_Moncada (24), Y.Sanchez 2 (29), K.Smith (5). 3B_Ohtani (2). HR_Trout 2 (33). SB_Ohtani (8), Jose.Fernandez (1), Ti.Anderson (26). CS_Ohtani (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Shoemaker W,2-0
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Bedrosian H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Robles H,7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Anderson H,19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Shields L,6-16
|4
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Bummer
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minaya
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Frare
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hamilton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fry
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Vieira
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Minaya pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
J.Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Shields (Ward). WP_Shields, Frare, Vieira 3.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ben May; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:45. A_27,146 (40,615).
View Comments