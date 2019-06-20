https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/sports/article/Angels-11-Blue-Jays-6-14022304.php
Angels 11, Blue Jays 6
|Los Angeles
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L Stlla 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Sogard dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Tovar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|6
|0
|2
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Fltcher 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bour 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Drury rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo ss-2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|43
|11
|16
|10
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|Los Angeles
|030
|400
|211—11
|Toronto
|030
|200
|010—
|6
E_Law (2), Guerrero Jr. (6), D.Jansen (3). DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Toronto 7. 2B_La Stella (7), Ohtani (4), Rengifo (8), Guerrero Jr. (9), Galvis (14). HR_Trout 2 (22), Upton (2), Tellez 2 (13). SB_Ohtani (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Heaney
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|No.Ramirez W,3-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T.Cole H,1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bedrosian H,7
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Toronto
|Aa.Sanchez L,3-9
|3
|2-3
|9
|7
|6
|2
|0
|Shafer
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Law
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Romano
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Phelps
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Phelps (Lucroy). WP_Heaney, Aa.Sanchez, No.Ramirez.
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:46. A_16,225 (53,506).
