Image 1 of 8 Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during a match against Kei Nishikori, of Japan, in the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Alexander Zverev, of Germany, reacts during a match against Kei Nishikori, of Japan, in the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP

Image 2 of 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reacts during a match against David Goffin, of Belgium, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, reacts during a match against David Goffin, of Belgium, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP

Image 3 of 8 Kei Nishikori, of Japan, eyes the ball in a match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Kei Nishikori, of Japan, eyes the ball in a match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP

Image 4 of 8 An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. An emotional Andy Murray, of Britain, steps off court after defeating Marius Copil, of Romania, 6-7 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4), during the Citi Open tennis tournament in Washington, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP

Image 5 of 8 Andrea Petkovic, of Germany, returns the ball against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Andrea Petkovic, of Germany, returns the ball against Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP

Image 6 of 8 David Goffin, of Belgium, returns a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. David Goffin, of Belgium, returns a shot against Stefanos Tsitsipas, of Greece, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP

Image 7 of 8 Kei Nishikori, of Japan, returns the ball in a match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Kei Nishikori, of Japan, returns the ball in a match against Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the Citi Open tennis tournament, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Washington. Photo: Nick Wass, AP