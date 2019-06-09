Alvarez hits 2-run HR in MLB debut as Astros blank O's 4-0

Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, watches his two-run home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, center, and umpire Lance Barksdale, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Houston. less Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, right, watches his two-run home run in front of Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino, center, and umpire Lance Barksdale, left, during the fourth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Alvarez hits 2-run HR in MLB debut as Astros blank O's 4-0 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Wade Miley pitched into the seventh inning and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-0 on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Alvarez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock before the game while leading the Pacific Coast League with 23 home runs.

Alvarez homered in his second at-bat, connecting off Dylan Bundy (3-7) in the fourth inning.

Miley (6-3) yielded six hits and struck out five before Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect inning. Héctor Rondón struck out two in the eighth before Josh James retired the first two batters in the ninth before walking consecutive batters.

Roberto Osuna. He retired Rio Ruiz on a grounder for his 17th save.

Bundy allowed two earned runs and four hits in six innings. Hanser Alberto had three hits for the Orioles, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

Bundy retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced and Houston didn't get a hit until Yuli Gurriel singled with two outs in the fourth. Alvarez then launched his home run to center field to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

The Astros got things going in the sixth with the help of some miscues by the Orioles. Derek Fisher reached to start the inning on an error by shortstop Richie Martin. Fisher stole second base and advanced to second on an error by catcher Pedro Severino. Houston extended the lead to 3-0 when Fisher scored on a single by Josh Reddick.

Renato Núnez singled and Severino walked before a single by Jonathan Villar chased Miley. He was replaced by Pressly, who got a forceout at home on a grounder hit by Anthony Santander for the first out before retiring pinch-hitter Ruiz and Stevie Wilkerson on fly outs to escape the bases-loaded jam.

The Astros tacked on a run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Gurriel.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa, who had previously only spoken about his broken rib on his fiancée's YouTube channel, talked to reporters on Sunday about the massage that he says caused the injury. He said he had felt soreness around his ribs in the days leading up to the massage, but that it wasn't anything that would have kept him from playing. During the massage he said he heard a "loud crack," and his masseuse gasped. "I was like: 'What happened, what's that,'" he said. "She said: 'That's never happened in my 20 years before.' I'm like: 'Well, that's not comforting.'" He plans to get massages again in the future, but won't get one from the same woman again. Correa is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore has an off day on Monday before opening a three-game series against Toronto on Tuesday. LHP John Means (5-4, 2.67 ERA) will start the opener after yielding four hits and one run in his last start but not factoring into the decision in a 2-1 loss to Texas.

Astros: Houston is also off on Monday before Brad Peacock (5-3, 3.20) will start the opener of a two-game interleague series with Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Peacock allowed four hits and two runs in five innings of a 14-1 loss to Seattle in his last start.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports