SAO PAULO (AP) — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso and his McLaren team will return to the Indianapolis 500 next year.

Alonso and the team made the announcement on Saturday as they prepare for the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

The Spanish driver, who qualified 18th on Saturday, is retiring from F1 after the Abu Dhabi season-closer on Nov. 25.

Alonso and McLaren, working with IndyCar team Andretti Autosport, competed in Indianapolis in 2017. Alonso led parts of the race before abandoning it.

The Indianapolis 500 is on May 26.

Alonson also expects to race in the world endurance championship with Toyota.

