Almiron, Kratz rally Atlanta United past Montreal 4-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron and Kevin Kratz each scored a pair of goals to rally Atlanta United past the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Saturday.

Almiron tied it at 1-all for Atlanta (6-1-1) with a penalty kick in the 70th minute that slipped through despite a deflection off goalkeeper Evan Bush. Chris Duvall conceded the penalty with a handball in the area.

Kratz entered as a substitute in the 74th minute and gave Atlanta the lead in the 78th with a free kick into the left corner.

Almiron connected with Josef Martinez for a give-and-go to make it 3-1 in the 84th minute, and Kratz added another free kick to cap the scoring in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Saphir Taider gave Montreal (2-6-0) the early lead in the 13th minute with a header to finish Duvall's cross.