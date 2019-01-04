Allen sparks Idaho to 74-71 victory over Eastern Washington

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Trevon Allen tossed in 25 points, matching his career high, and Idaho jumped out to a big first-half lead and hung on for a 74-71 victory over Eastern Washington on Thursday night.

Allen sank 9 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the Vandals (4-10, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Chance Garvin added 11 points and freshman Cameron Tyson scored 10 for Idaho. The Vandals shot 58 percent from the floor in the first half, including 9 of 12 (75 percent) from 3-point range, and took a 43-23 lead at intermission.

The Vandals stayed in front by double digits until Ty Gibson's 3-pointer with 3:29 left pulled the Eagles (3-11, 1-2) within 70-61. Tyler Kidd had a steal and a layup to cut the Eagles' deficit to six and his 3-pointer with 54 seconds left pulled the Eagles within 73-68. Allen stepped to the line with a chance to set a career scoring high, but he missed the second of two free throws and Jesse Hunt followed with a 3 to get the Eagles within 74-71. Mason Peatling missed a 3-point shot for Eastern with five seconds left and a chance to send the game to overtime.

Peatling led EWU with 17 points, Hunt scored 14 and Cody Benzel added 10 points. Benzel hit back-to-back 3s to give Eastern an early 16-9 lead, but Garvin, Allen, Khadim Samb and Gibson all sank 3s in a 12-0 run and Idaho never trailed again.