Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame top latest AP Top 25; Ohio State drops to No. 11, No. 25 Appalachian St ranked for 1st time
>>>The Associated Press Top 25: Week 9
25. Appalachian State
Sun Belt
5-1
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
24. Stanford
Pac-12
5-2
23. Utah
Pac-12
5-2
22. North Carolina State
ACC
5-1
21. South Florida
The American
7-0
20. Wisconsin
Big Ten
5-2
19. Oregon
Pac-12
5-2
18. Iowa
Big Ten
6-1
17. Penn State
Big Ten
5-2
16. Texas A&M
SEC
5-2
15. Washington
Pac-12
5-2
14. Washington State
Pac-12
6-1
13. West Virginia
Big 12
5-1
12. Kentucky
SEC
6-1
11. Ohio State
Big Ten
7-1
10. UCF
The American
7-0
9. Florida
SEC
6-1
8. Oklahoma
Big 12
6-1
7. Georgia
SEC
6-1
6. Texas
Big 12
6-1
5. Michigan
Big Ten
7-1
4. LSU
SEC
7-1
3. Notre Dame
Division I Independent
7-0
2. Clemson
ACC
7-0
1. Alabama
SEC
8-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame top latest AP Top 25; Ohio State drops to No. 11, No. 25 Appalachian St ranked for 1st time.