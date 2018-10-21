  • &gt;&gt;&gt;The Associated Press Top 25: Week 925. Appalachian State Sun Belt 5-1 Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
    >>>The Associated Press Top 25: Week 9

    25. Appalachian State
     Sun Belt
    5-1

    Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame top latest AP Top 25; Ohio State drops to No. 11, No. 25 Appalachian St ranked for 1st time.