After impressing at World Cup, Iceland goalie joins Qarabag

Photo: Mark Baker, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson dives during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson dives during the group D match between Iceland and Croatia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Photo: Mark Baker, AP After impressing at World Cup, Iceland goalie joins Qarabag 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — After impressing at the World Cup, Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson has been sold by Danish team FC Randers to Azerbaijan champion Qarabag.

Iceland exited the tournament at the group stage but Randers' sporting director Soeren Pedersen says the performance of the 34-year Icelander "hasn't gone unnoticed." Halldorsson's tournament was highlighted by saving a penalty kick from Lionel Messi in a 1-1 draw with Argentina.

Pedersen said Wednesday that the club got "a concrete bid from Qarabag, which we have accepted." Details of the deal were not released.

Halldorsson, who played 69 games for the team, said "it is time for me to try something else and embark on a new adventure."