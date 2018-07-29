Adi's 80th-minute goal leads Timbers over Dynamo 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fanendo Adi tapped in a short-range goal during the 80th minute and the Portland Timbers extended their MLS unbeaten streak to 14 matches, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on Saturday night.

Adi, coming off the bench earlier in the second half, finished a close-in shot that had rebounded off two teammates.

Adi, with the Timbers since 2014, is second on Portland's career list with 54 goals. Adi hadn't suited up the previous two games, as it was reported he was seeking a trade.

Sebastian Blanco scored a first-half goal for Portland (9-3-7). The Timbers moved into third place in the West with 34 points.

Portland won for the ninth time during its unbeaten streak. The Timbers haven't lost since April 8, when they dropped a 3-2 decision to Orlando City.

Romell Quioto provided the lone goal for Houston (7-8-6). The Dynamo have won just once in 10 road games this season.

The Timbers outshot Houston 19-5.

Tied at 1-1, Portland set up the game winner when Blanco fired a pass into the middle. The ball was first shot by Andy Polo, then again off a rebound by Diego Valeri. Adi was in position for the second rebound, finishing a 5-yard shot to put the Timbers in front.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, despite Portland dominating the offensive action.

The Timbers took a 1-0 lead during the seventh minute on Blanco's goal. Alvas Powell set up Blanco with a long cross, and the Portland midfielder finished with a 10-yard left-footed blast to the far post.

Houston countered five minutes later when Portland's defense broke down. Alberth Ellis stole a ball just outside the box, and quickly crossed the ball. Timbers goalie Jeff Attinella appeared to have the ball stopped, but hesitated, and Quioto capitalized with an easy tap-in.

Midfielder Diego Chara returned to action for Portland after missing a game due to yellow card accumulation, but the Timbers were without forward Samuel Armenteros (back). Armenteros, tied for Timbers' lead in goals with seven, has scored four goals in his past four games.

Both teams resume action next Saturday at home. Houston hosts Sporting KC, while the Timbers face Philadelphia.