Abdullah inactive for Lions; Jets without Maye, Kearse

DETROIT (AP) — Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is inactive for Detroit's game Monday night against the New York Jets.

The Jets are without safety Marcus Maye (foot) and wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (abdomen), both of whom had been doubtful. New York linebacker Josh Martin was ruled out previously because of a concussion.

Abdullah rushed for 552 yards last season, his third in the NFL, but Detroit tried to upgrade its backfield by adding LeGarrette Blount and rookie Kerryon Johnson.

The Lions' inactives for Monday night are: Abdullah, guard Joe Dahl, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal (knee), defensive end Romeo Okwara, wide receiver Brandon Powell, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and cornerback Dee Virgin.

Robinson started all 16 games last season.

The Jets' inactives are: Kearse, Martin, Maye, offensive lineman Ben Braden, guard Dakota Dozier, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, and cornerback Derrick Jones.

