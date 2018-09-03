Aaron Judge begins taking cage swings off tee in his rehab

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.



OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge took his first swings off a tee since breaking his right wrist July 26, a significant early step in what he hopes is a return to the field for New York in a couple of weeks.

Judge, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, took 25 dry swings Monday in Oakland's center-field cage before taking another 25 off the tee at what he called 100 percent effort. He said he felt good enough in recent days that the decision was made he would begin hitting again.

The next step for Judge is expected to be some more cage swings off the tee, then hitting soft toss and batting practice before live BP as soon as this weekend.

With the minor league schedule complete, manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees will "get creative" in how to get Judge the at-bats he needs — perhaps with a combination of simulated games and some work at the club's Tampa, Florida, complex.

